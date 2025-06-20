Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $5,425,698.91 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Booking Trading Down 0.3%

Booking stock opened at $5,286.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,165.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4,946.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

