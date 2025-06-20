Insider Selling: Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) CEO Sells $36,596,770.65 in Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total value of $36,596,770.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,775,861.45. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Dave stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 34.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dave at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DAVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

