Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $63,763,000.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rubrik Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.87.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
