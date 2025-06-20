Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $63,763,000.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.