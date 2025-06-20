Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential Buys 1,675,978 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

