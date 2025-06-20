Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

