IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after buying an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.