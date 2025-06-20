iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IBB opened at $125.77 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

