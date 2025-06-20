iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

