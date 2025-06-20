iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Order of Foresters grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after buying an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 108,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

