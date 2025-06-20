iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 595,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 291,685 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

