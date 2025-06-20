iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

MUB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

