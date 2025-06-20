Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 157,874 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $5,672,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,497.13. The trade was a 44.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 145,111 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $5,392,324.76.

On Monday, June 16th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 78,248 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,885,003.76.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -122.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

