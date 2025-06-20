Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,961 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

