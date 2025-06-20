Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,808 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 87,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. SFM LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,295,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.