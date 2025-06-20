Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,770 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

