Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,795 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3%

ROK opened at $321.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $328.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

