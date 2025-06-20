Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.