Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

