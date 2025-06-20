Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Amcor worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Amcor Stock Down 0.1%

Amcor stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.



