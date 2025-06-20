Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 49,862 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

