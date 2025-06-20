Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,495 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WELL opened at $153.06 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.