Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verisail Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.