Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 3.3%

INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

