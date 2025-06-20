Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 786.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ICE opened at $179.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.78 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

