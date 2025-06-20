Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,118,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 232,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

