Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

