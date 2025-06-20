Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.28 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 56.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,253,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

