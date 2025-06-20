Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

