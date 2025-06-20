Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

