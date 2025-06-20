Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.51 Million Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.69. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

