Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Vertiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

