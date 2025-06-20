Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.86 Million Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.99 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.