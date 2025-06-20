Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,216.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after acquiring an additional 202,050 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

