Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allstate by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $52,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $195.68 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

