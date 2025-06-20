Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.17 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.