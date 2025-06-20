Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after buying an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after buying an additional 1,797,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

