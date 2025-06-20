Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3,061.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 257,821 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $934,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3%

ES stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

