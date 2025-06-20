Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, SFM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $317.20 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.16 and a 200-day moving average of $317.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

