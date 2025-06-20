Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Cummins by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

