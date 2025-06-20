Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.