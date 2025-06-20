Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $506.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

