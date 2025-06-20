Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,677,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

