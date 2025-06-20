Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,158,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,841,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $693.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

