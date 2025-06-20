Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.