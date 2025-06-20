Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 40,766 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,766 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

