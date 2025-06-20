Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,157 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $270.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.11. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

