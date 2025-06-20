Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $327.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average of $319.13. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

