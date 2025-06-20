Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.7% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

