Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $262.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.37. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

