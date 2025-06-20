Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,005 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.